Polis (POLIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,436.00

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $2,436.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006918 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00095143 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00292307 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

