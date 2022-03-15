PolkaCover (CVR) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.00 or 0.06695939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,435.82 or 0.99871473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00040782 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

