PolkaDomain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $510,749.76 and approximately $48.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.90 or 0.06690357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,349.37 or 1.00446954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00039986 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.