PolkaWar Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $125,578.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.43 or 0.06599711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,274.83 or 1.00022885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040262 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.