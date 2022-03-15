Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Shares Down 32%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 32% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 1,559,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 771% from the average daily volume of 178,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27.

Polymetal International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POYYF)

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

