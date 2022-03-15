Populous Hits One Day Volume of $331,550.00 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Populous has a market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $331,550.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00034905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00104385 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

