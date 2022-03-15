Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POSH shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $846.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Poshmark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Poshmark by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,301 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.