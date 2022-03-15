PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 51.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 33,540 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

