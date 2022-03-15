Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 4,919 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 1.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

