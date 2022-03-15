Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 492.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.63. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

