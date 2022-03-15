Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. Premier has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Premier by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after purchasing an additional 208,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,876,000 after acquiring an additional 134,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $93,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.