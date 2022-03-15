Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 32.6% in February

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price target on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SQFT opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

