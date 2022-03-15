Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.16 and last traded at $42.00. 194,149 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 65,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29.

See Also

