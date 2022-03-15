Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 153,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 62,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

