PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Market Cap Hits $3.09 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $3,341.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.90 or 0.06690357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,349.37 or 1.00446954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00039986 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

