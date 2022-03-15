Project Pai (PAI) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00078028 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,796,890,580 coins and its circulating supply is 1,593,799,779 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

