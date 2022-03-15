Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

PLD opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $169.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

