ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $13.46

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $12.80. ProPetro shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 6,721 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towle & Co. grew its stake in ProPetro by 37.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 96.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.