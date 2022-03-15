ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.48% of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXB. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 124.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPXB opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.73 and a one year high of $93.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.