ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Shares Down 9.8%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14. 877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21.

