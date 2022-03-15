ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 335,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,999,453 shares.The stock last traded at $63.68 and had previously closed at $62.61.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

