Prosper Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.16 Million (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $6.16 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prosper has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00037026 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001770 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.