Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSF traded down $8.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.48. 819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041. Prosus has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

