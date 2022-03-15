Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFS opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

