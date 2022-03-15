Prudential (LON:PRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $976.00

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 976 ($12.69) and last traded at GBX 992.80 ($12.91), with a volume of 930946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,044 ($13.58).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($24.43) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.90) target price on Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,640 ($21.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,734.82 ($22.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,209.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,343.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.23%.

About Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

