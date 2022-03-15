PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Shares Up 5.2%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. 9,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 22,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

