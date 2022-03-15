Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Lessened by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Public Storage by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $354.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $380.42.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

