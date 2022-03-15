Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Up 1.9%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 26,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 115,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Biotech stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

