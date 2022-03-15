PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,039.00

PutinCoin (PUT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $445,731.14 and approximately $6,039.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,260.17 or 1.00147047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00021545 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

