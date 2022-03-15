Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Up 33.2% in February

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.