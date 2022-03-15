Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qantas Airways in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of QABSY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Qantas Airways has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

