Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $5.74 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $5.74 or 0.00014618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $568.65 million and $79.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,048,849 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.

