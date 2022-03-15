Quant (QNT) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $111.56 or 0.00284691 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003639 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.68 or 0.01180670 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003253 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

