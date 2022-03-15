Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $16,381.24 and approximately $4.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.02 or 0.06597868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,959.86 or 0.99464785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00039659 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

