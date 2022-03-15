Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Shares Down 0.1%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 3,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 46,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,710,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 974,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,700 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,761,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,646,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

