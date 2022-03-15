Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Shares Down 24.4%

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 24.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.
Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (QNNTF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.