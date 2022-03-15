Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Shares Down 24.4%

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 24.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Quantum Genomics SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension; and in Phase IIb clinical trial for heart failure.

