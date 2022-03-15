Quark (QRK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $84,659.00

Quark (QRK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $84,659.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,630,499 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

