Qubitica Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00283259 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003657 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.88 or 0.01176781 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003379 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

