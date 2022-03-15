Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Trading Down 3.8%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 71,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 82,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
A number of research firms have weighed in on QH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78.
Quhuo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QH)
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
