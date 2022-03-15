QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $19.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.95 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $26.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QUIK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

