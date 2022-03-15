QuickSwap Price Tops $171.88 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $171.88 or 0.00435965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $56.22 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

