Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Quotient Technology worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 741,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.