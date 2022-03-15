Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s earnings. Qurate Retail posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qurate Retail.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,047,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.90. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 119.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

