Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 3%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.98. 323,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 195,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.22 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 25.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

