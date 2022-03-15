Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 3%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.98. 323,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 195,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.83.
Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.22 million during the quarter.
Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)
Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.
