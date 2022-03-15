Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 4,520,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,121,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
RMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77.
About Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)
Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ra Medical Systems (RMED)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.