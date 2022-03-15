Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 4,520,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,121,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

RMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMED. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 275.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 106,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 109.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

