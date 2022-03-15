RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) to report sales of $335.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.64 million. RadNet posted sales of $315.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.96 million.

RDNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. RadNet has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RadNet by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RadNet by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in RadNet by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 209,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 45,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

