RAI Finance (SOFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $821,263.00

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $32.26 million and $821,263.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.42 or 0.06529169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.55 or 0.99857436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00040248 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars.

