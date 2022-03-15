Rally (RLY) Market Capitalization Hits $451.54 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Rally has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $451.54 million and $3.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.13 or 0.06638448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,352.67 or 1.00202345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,565,749,432 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

