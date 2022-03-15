Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,573 shares of company stock worth $1,743,432. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 108,286.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2,272.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 199,385 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 77,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. 39,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. Rambus has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

