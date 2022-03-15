Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Update

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RNDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

RNDB stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Research analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Randolph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.